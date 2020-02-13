ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF (BATS:ALTS) Trading 0.8% Higher

ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF (BATS:ALTS)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.28 and last traded at $38.28, 610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $37.98.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average of $37.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF (BATS:ALTS) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

