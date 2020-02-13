ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV) Shares Up 0.1%

ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.43 and last traded at $45.43, 378 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $45.37.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average is $41.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter.

