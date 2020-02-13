Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 208 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,202,000 after buying an additional 6,544,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,256,000 after purchasing an additional 435,266 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,445,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,550,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,989,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,803,000 after purchasing an additional 278,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,548,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,238,000 after purchasing an additional 25,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIS. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.61.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,034. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average of $53.21. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.91 and a 12-month high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

