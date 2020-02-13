Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $3.88 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 87.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,646 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,144,674 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,430,845 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after purchasing an additional 70,357 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,498,255 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $85,602,000 after purchasing an additional 210,146 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,160 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,620 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

HAL stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,997,801. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $32.71.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

