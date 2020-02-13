Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $4.26 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,157,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 837,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,191,000 after acquiring an additional 151,257 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.44.

LYB stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.47. The stock had a trading volume of 111,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $68.61 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

