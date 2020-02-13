Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $8.18 Million Stock Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIG stock traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.93. 12,997,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,027,007. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. American International Group Inc has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. American International Group had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.40%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. Evercore ISI began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

