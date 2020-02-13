Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $8.83 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 139.6% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Waste Management by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,906 shares of company stock worth $655,917 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.23.

Waste Management stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.23. The company had a trading volume of 154,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,489. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.22 and a 12-month high of $125.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.76 and its 200-day moving average is $115.70. The company has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

