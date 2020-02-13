Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $33,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $37,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,635. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.31 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ross Stores to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.41.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

