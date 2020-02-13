Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,134 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $47,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,782,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,514,000 after purchasing an additional 311,801 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 291.4% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 332,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,595,000 after purchasing an additional 247,675 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1,865.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 226,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,431,000 after purchasing an additional 214,500 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,922,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,209,000 after purchasing an additional 124,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $228.56. 521,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,359. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $199.53 and a 1-year high of $266.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.08.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.13.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

