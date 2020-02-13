Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PHCF) Short Interest Down 76.5% in January

Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PHCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

NASDAQ:PHCF remained flat at $$2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. It manages funds for individuals and corporate clients. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd. has a strategic cooperation agreement with YINGKE Innovation Asset Management Co, Ltd.

