Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PHCF) Short Interest Down 76.5% in January

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PHCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

NASDAQ:PHCF remained flat at $$2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43.

Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt Company Profile

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. It manages funds for individuals and corporate clients. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd. has a strategic cooperation agreement with YINGKE Innovation Asset Management Co, Ltd.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit