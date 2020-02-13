Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

PLSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $12.18. 8,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.74. Pulse Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

