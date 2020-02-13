Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
PLSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $12.18. 8,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.74. Pulse Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
About Pulse Biosciences
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.
