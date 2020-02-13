Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Gap Down to $19.74

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.39, but opened at $19.74. Pure Storage shares last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 2,296,045 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.74.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.66.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $428.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 1,848.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

