Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the January 15th total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PXS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 37,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,351. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $22.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -0.86.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Pyxis Tankers worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

