Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Mercadolibre Inc Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Mercadolibre in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.67). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $760.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercadolibre’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MELI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Sunday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.10.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $699.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $646.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $590.57. Mercadolibre has a twelve month low of $356.00 and a twelve month high of $725.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Compass Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 60,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,280 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,127,000 after purchasing an additional 29,190 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

