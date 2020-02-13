Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Raised by SunTrust Banks

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zynga in a research report issued on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Thornton now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Zynga’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZNGA. KeyCorp began coverage on Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.27. Zynga has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Zynga by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,974.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $79,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 718,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,068.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,268,980 shares of company stock valued at $14,535,226 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

