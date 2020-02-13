Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Digital Turbine Inc Raised by B. Riley (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Digital Turbine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Krowl now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.75 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APPS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.66.

Digital Turbine stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.86. 80,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,471. The company has a market cap of $554.36 million, a P/E ratio of -75.94 and a beta of 1.57. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $9.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.58 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 30.89% and a negative net margin of 5.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

