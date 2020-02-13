Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 602 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,356,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,284,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,012,000 after acquiring an additional 828,696 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,554,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,284,000 after acquiring an additional 730,571 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,801,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,990,000 after acquiring an additional 713,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,177,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,941,000 after acquiring an additional 327,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AGNC traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $19.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,131,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,762,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jan 20 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 10.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

