Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Meredith were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDP. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 5,521.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Meredith during the 4th quarter worth $1,464,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Meredith during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDP has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens cut their price target on Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.85.

Shares of NYSE:MDP traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.62. 23,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,874. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Meredith Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.26.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $810.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.43 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

