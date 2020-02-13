Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 690 Shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 736 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in RealPage were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RealPage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of RealPage by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of RealPage by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RealPage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RP. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark downgraded shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 133,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $7,615,581.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,959,217.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 128,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $6,849,440.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,357,899.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 630,291 shares of company stock worth $34,501,422. 17.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RealPage stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $61.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,867. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. RealPage Inc has a 1 year low of $51.65 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.01 and a beta of 1.09.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

