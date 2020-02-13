Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 384.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 256,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 58,013 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,309.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 599,850 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTEN. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.48.

In related news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $61,891.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTEN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 179,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.49 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.16%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

