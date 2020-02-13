Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 17.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,750,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,557,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,542,000 after acquiring an additional 53,098 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 427,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 37.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 28,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

AAT stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.10. 191,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 1-year low of $42.71 and a 1-year high of $49.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.67. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.37.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.37). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,120,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,798.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

