Quadrant Capital Group LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 426,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after acquiring an additional 84,082 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,740,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medifast from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Medifast from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Medifast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Shares of NYSE:MED traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,632. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.40. Medifast Inc has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $159.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.84%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

