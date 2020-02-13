Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 794,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,431 shares during the quarter. Quaker Chemical accounts for about 1.2% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $130,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 523.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,437,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KWR traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.11. 122,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,007. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 52 week low of $141.79 and a 52 week high of $224.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.19.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.93 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 target price on Quaker Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Sidoti dropped their target price on Quaker Chemical from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

