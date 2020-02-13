Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.68 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Qualys stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,033. Qualys has a 52-week low of $72.76 and a 52-week high of $95.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Qualys from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.88.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $83,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,208,186.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $38,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,801,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,695. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

