Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 367,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 13,437 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Quest Diagnostics worth $39,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 378,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,990,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,627,000 after buying an additional 173,702 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,366,000 after buying an additional 511,512 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DGX traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.16. 925,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,390. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.79. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.53.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

