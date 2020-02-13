QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Short Interest Update

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,600 shares, a growth of 117.0% from the January 15th total of 157,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QUIK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on QuickLogic to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on QuickLogic from $14.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QuickLogic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,317 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.59% of QuickLogic worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of QuickLogic stock opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 85.41% and a negative net margin of 144.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

