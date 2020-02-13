Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Trading 4.6% Higher

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) shares traded up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35, 70,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 65% from the average session volume of 42,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.46 price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QUISF)

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud assessment, migration and implementation, and activation services; cloud solutions services; and managed services, such as system administration and operations, and monitoring, as well as application maintenance, configurations, and upgrading.

