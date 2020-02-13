Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $118.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Quotient Technology updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

QUOT traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 758,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,482. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Quotient Technology has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $949.51 million, a PE ratio of -28.74 and a beta of -0.04.

In other Quotient Technology news, COO Chad Summe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $97,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Young sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,999.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,931 shares of company stock worth $301,771 over the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QUOT. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. First Analysis upgraded Quotient Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

