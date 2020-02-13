Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT)’s share price dropped 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $10.06, approximately 758,653 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 345,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

QUOT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. First Analysis upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.45.

The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.26. The company has a market cap of $949.51 million, a P/E ratio of -28.74 and a beta of -0.04.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Connie L. Chen sold 12,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $122,321.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,038.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Young sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,999.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,931 shares of company stock worth $301,771. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

