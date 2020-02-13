Raise (RAISE) Trading 26.4% Higher This Week

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Raise token can now be bought for about $0.0425 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular exchanges. Raise has a market capitalization of $532,926.00 and approximately $29,991.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raise has traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $360.19 or 0.03506463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00251590 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039289 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00151356 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Raise

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,550,611 tokens. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io

Raise Token Trading

Raise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

