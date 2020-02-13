RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RANJY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RANJY traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.95. 1,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $31.05. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.22.

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

