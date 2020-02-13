Rational Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,730 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Shares of RPV traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.99. The company had a trading volume of 85,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,150. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.92. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.17 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.