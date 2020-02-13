Rational Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 49,557.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 201,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CME Group by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 17,789 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CME stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.31. 1,094,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,615. The firm has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.14. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $161.05 and a 1 year high of $224.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.11 and a 200 day moving average of $208.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CME. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.17.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.