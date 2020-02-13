Rational Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 439.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,652 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 178.6% during the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the third quarter worth $57,000. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $532.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,513,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,891. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $446.48 and a 200 day moving average of $367.68. The company has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.65 and a beta of 1.19. Shopify Inc has a 1 year low of $169.56 and a 1 year high of $593.89.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $465.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective (up from $481.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $456.89.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

