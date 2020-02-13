Rational Advisors LLC Has $816,000 Stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 115.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 67.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $1,322,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Shares of EXPD traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.18. 1,083,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,131. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.94. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $67.97 and a 52 week high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.