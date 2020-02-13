Rational Advisors LLC Purchases 8,148 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2,368.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisign during the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Verisign by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 503,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,064,000 after buying an additional 63,027 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Verisign by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Verisign by 685.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 161,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSN traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,323. Verisign, Inc. has a one year low of $173.60 and a one year high of $221.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 49.71%. Verisign’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

VRSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.00.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

