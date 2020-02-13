Rational Advisors LLC Sells 1,992 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,825.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Halle Fine Terrion purchased 523 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $571.03 per share, with a total value of $298,648.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,364.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.87, for a total transaction of $4,707,061.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,141,651.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,150 shares of company stock valued at $57,613,025 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.54.

TDG stock traded up $5.44 on Thursday, hitting $655.67. The company had a trading volume of 232,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,962. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $421.98 and a 12-month high of $673.51. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $617.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $556.31.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

