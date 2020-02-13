Rational Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sony in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNE traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.60. 910,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. Sony Corp has a 12-month low of $41.91 and a 12-month high of $73.86. The company has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

