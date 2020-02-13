Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Short Interest Down 12.7% in January

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 288,700 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the January 15th total of 330,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RAVN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Raven Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Raven Industries by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 566,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 40,608 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Raven Industries by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raven Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Raven Industries by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Raven Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RAVN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.87. 56,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.53. Raven Industries has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $41.39.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 9.06%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

