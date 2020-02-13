RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RBB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

Shares of RBB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.12. 372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,445. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $400.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $28.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 236.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 123,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 122,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. 31.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.