Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.21) per share for the quarter.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.07). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3,281.61% and a negative net margin of 398.84%. The business had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.16. 2,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,010. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.37. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $257.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.29 and a beta of 2.58.

In related news, major shareholder James W. Traweek, Jr. bought 40,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $183.00 per share, with a total value of $7,359,894.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,405. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $2,032,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

RETA has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Securities cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “positive” rating and issued a $239.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $241.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.63.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

