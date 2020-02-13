Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: COLL) recently:

2/12/2020 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2020 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/21/2020 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

1/9/2020 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

1/8/2020 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $29.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $36.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2020 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

1/7/2020 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/6/2020 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

12/30/2019 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/30/2019 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

12/24/2019 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/23/2019 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $724.85 million, a PE ratio of -71.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $31,532.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,540.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $6,475,643.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 402,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,817,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $16,069,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $15,742,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,252,328 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,773,000 after acquiring an additional 505,128 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $4,596,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

