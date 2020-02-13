Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Visa (V)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Visa (NYSE: V):

  • 2/12/2020 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $215.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 2/12/2020 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/12/2020 – Visa had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
  • 2/10/2020 – Visa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.
  • 2/3/2020 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $210.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 2/3/2020 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $232.00 to $229.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/3/2020 – Visa had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.
  • 2/3/2020 – Visa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $222.00 price target on the stock.
  • 2/2/2020 – Visa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/31/2020 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $213.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 1/31/2020 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $200.00 to $228.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 1/31/2020 – Visa had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/31/2020 – Visa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $251.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/28/2020 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $205.00 to $221.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 1/23/2020 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 1/22/2020 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $212.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 1/22/2020 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $209.00 to $236.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/21/2020 – Visa is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/20/2020 – Visa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $233.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/16/2020 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $202.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 1/15/2020 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $239.00 to $232.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 1/14/2020 – Visa had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
  • 1/14/2020 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $195.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 1/14/2020 – Visa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $202.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/13/2020 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/7/2020 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from to .
  • 1/6/2020 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $200.00 to $213.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 12/16/2019 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $207.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Visa stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $207.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,492,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,661,690. The company has a market cap of $404.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.89. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $142.40 and a 52 week high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Visa by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,826 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Visa by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 10,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its position in Visa by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 22,300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Visa by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,894 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,468,000 after purchasing an additional 90,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

