Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. Redfin updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of RDFN stock traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.11. 9,521,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,952. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Redfin has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $30.45. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Redfin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $73,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,306 shares in the company, valued at $278,014.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,000 shares of company stock worth $3,190,200. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

