REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) will report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.30). REDHILL BIOPHAR/S reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative return on equity of 103.63% and a negative net margin of 631.96%.

RDHL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,145,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 385,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 101,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 58,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. 36.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $4.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $110.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

