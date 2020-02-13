Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Short Interest Update

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the January 15th total of 5,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 640,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ RCII traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.74. 234,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,086. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.75. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 109.43%.

In other news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $34,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 3.4% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 28.6% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

