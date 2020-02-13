Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Davita Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DVA)

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Davita in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.39. William Blair also issued estimates for Davita’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Davita’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DVA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Davita in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Davita in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 price target on Davita in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

Davita stock opened at $87.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Davita has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $90.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.89 and its 200 day moving average is $66.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Davita during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Davita during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Davita by 1,166.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Davita during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Davita by 61.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

