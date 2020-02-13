ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Michael J. Farrell Sells 6,647 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $1,144,679.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,227,566.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of RMD traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.76. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.81 and a 12-month high of $174.90.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.08 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CLSA started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 748.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 56,738 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ResMed by 3.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ResMed by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in ResMed by 149.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 55,543 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.