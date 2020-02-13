Reviewing Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) & Liquidia Technologies (NYSE:LQDA)

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) and Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Teleflex and Liquidia Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teleflex 0 1 7 1 3.00 Liquidia Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Teleflex currently has a consensus price target of $407.56, suggesting a potential upside of 6.75%. Liquidia Technologies has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 622.66%. Given Liquidia Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liquidia Technologies is more favorable than Teleflex.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Teleflex and Liquidia Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teleflex $2.45 billion 7.22 $200.80 million $9.90 38.56 Liquidia Technologies $2.71 million 53.34 -$53.14 million ($7.51) -0.68

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidia Technologies. Liquidia Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teleflex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Teleflex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Liquidia Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Teleflex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Liquidia Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Teleflex has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidia Technologies has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Teleflex and Liquidia Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teleflex 17.36% 18.81% 7.96% Liquidia Technologies N/A -158.95% -71.27%

Summary

Teleflex beats Liquidia Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease. The company also provides interventional access products that are used in dialysis, oncology, and critical care therapies; and cardiac care products, such as diagnostic and intra-aortic balloon catheters, and capital equipment. In addition, it offers anesthesia products, such as pain management products for use in surgical and obstetric procedures; airway management products and related devices for use in pre-hospital emergency and hospital settings; and other pre-hospital emergency products. Further, the company offers surgical products, including Weck Ligation Systems, Weck EFx Fascial Closure Systems, Percutaneous Surgical Systems, Weck Vista bladeless access ports, Deknatel sutures, and Pilling and Kmedic surgical instruments; products for use in acute care settings for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, and in general and specialty surgical applications; and single-use respiratory, urology, and interventional urology products. Additionally, it provides devices and instruments for other medical device manufacturers, such as custom-engineered extrusions, diagnostic and interventional catheters, balloon sheath/dilator sets and kits, sutures, performance fibers, and bioresorbable resins and fibers. The company serves hospitals and healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care markets. Teleflex Incorporated was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and the University of North Carolina. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

