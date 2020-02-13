Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) Shares Gap Down to $3.33

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $3.33. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 7,946 shares traded.

REXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oncology therapeutics. Its drug candidates include the following: RX-31171 for pancreatic, bladder, colon, and lung cancer; and RX-5902 for metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

